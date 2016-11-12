Trump protests continue

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protesters around the country rallied and marched Friday as they have done daily since Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

The demonstrations on college campuses and along downtown streets were mostly peaceful after previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.

More than 225 people were arrested across various cities by early Friday -- at least 185 in Los Angeles alone -- amid demonstrations that included highway blockades, angry chants of "not my president" and a rampage through Portland that police declared a riot.

But by early Friday evening, protests returned to a peaceful nature.

In Little Rock, a crowd of several hundred people gathered peacefully on the state Capitol steps Friday night. The Facebook page for the Vigil of Solidarity called for a gathering to support people regardless of race, sex, religion or sexual orientation. Material handed out offered assistance to people who feel bullied. Some at the rally held signs, reading "Love trumps hate" or "Free hugs."

In Massachusetts, organizers said several thousand people gathered on Boston Common to publicly object to the election of Trump. The evening event was billed as a rally for love and peace rather than a protest.

Hundreds joined an afternoon "love rally" in Washington Square Park in New York City.

In Miami, protesters hoisting a banner that read "All oppression creates a state of war" clogged Interstate 395.

Trump supporter Nicolas Quirico was traveling from South Beach to Miami and was among hundreds stopped when protesters blocked the thoroughfare.

"Trump will be our president. There is no way around that, and the sooner people grasp that, the better off we will be," he said. "There is a difference between a peaceful protest and standing in a major highway backing up traffic for 5 miles. This is wrong."

And in Atlanta, protesters marched through the Georgia State University campus and blocked roads.

"Tonight appears to be the largest group yet," tweeted Justin Wilfon, a reporter with Atlanta's WSB-TV.

Leslie Holmes, 65, a website developer from Wilton, Conn., took an hourlong train ride to the demonstration, her first protest since the 1970s, when she hit the streets of San Francisco to oppose the Vietnam War.

She described herself as an armchair liberal but declared, "I'm not going to be armchair anymore."

"I don't want to live in a country where my friends aren't included, and my friends are fearful, and my children are going to grow up in a world that's frightening, and my granddaughters can look forward to being excluded from jobs and politics and fulfilling their potential, so I'm here for them," she said.

In Tennessee, Vanderbilt University students sang civil-rights songs and marched through campus across a Nashville street, temporarily blocking traffic.

In Chicago, multiple groups planned protests through today.

Nadia Gavino, 25, learned about the rallies on Twitter and protested Thursday evening. Gavino, whose father is from Peru and whose mother is of Mexican and Lithuanian heritage, said she took Trump's harshest statements about immigrants and Latinos personally.

"I obviously agree that he's racist, he's sexist, he's phobic, he's misogynistic. He's all these things you don't want in a leader," she said.

Ashley Lynne Nagel, 27, said she joined a Thursday night demonstration in Denver.

"I have a leader I fear for the first time in my life," said Nagel, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont who voted for Hillary Clinton.

"It's not that we're sore losers," she said. "It's that we are genuinely upset, angry, terrified that a platform based off of racism, xenophobia and homophobia has become so powerful and now has complete control of our representation."

Demonstrations also were planned today in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and other areas.

Previous demonstrations drew thousands of people in New York, Los Angeles and other large urban centers. The largely peaceful protests were overshadowed by sporadic episodes of vandalism, violence and street-blocking.

The protests earned recriminations from Trump after meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House.

"Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!" Trump said on Twitter.

By Thursday night, some marchers in Portland, Ore., lit firecrackers, set small fires and used rocks and baseball bats to break the glass of businesses and cars parked at dealerships. Police used pepper spray and flash-bang devices to force people to disperse and made more than two dozen arrests.

Around 4,000 people took to Portland's streets at the peak of the demonstration late Thursday, confronting drivers, spray-painting buildings and smashing electrical boxes with baseball bats, said Pete Simpson, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

The organizer of the Portland protest, Gregory McKelvey, complained that plans for a peaceful gathering were hijacked by self-proclaimed anarchists, including some smashing cars and windows with baseball bats. McKelvey said another "healing" rally was planned for later Friday. But the melee underscored the volatile and unpredictable atmosphere after the victory by Trump, who has been depicted as a dangerous and erratic leader by many opponents.

One clash in Chicago was captured in a video of a 49-year-old man, David Wilcox, that shows him being beaten by a group of young men and women who were screaming phrases such as "You voted Trump" and "Don't vote Trump."

"What's happening to America?" Wilcox asked in a recorded interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Anger at the outcome of the election and a professed unwillingness to accept it are widespread on the Internet. Thousands of people have declared on social media that the president-elect is "never my president" or "not my president," phrases that showed up on signs at protests. But only a relative few sharing that sentiment have actually taken to the streets.

Protests began early Wednesday in the biggest U.S. cities and flared in places from Portland and Seattle to Philadelphia and Richmond, Va., along with cities in red states such as Atlanta; Dallas; Omaha, Neb.; and Kansas City, Mo.

Information for this article was contributed by Terrence Petty of The Associated Press; by Leah Sottile, Samantha Schmidt, Brian Murphy, Renae Merle, Mark Berman, Kari Lyderson, Nick Romeo, Les Neuhaus and Bobby Allyn of The Washington Post; and by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 11/12/2016