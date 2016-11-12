Trump website touts plans for illegals

Donald Trump won the presidency in part by campaigning on a promise of a far-reaching crackdown on illegal aliens, and early indications are that he intends to execute it.

The immigration section of Trump's presidential transition website reaffirms his plans to "cancel unconstitutional executive orders" -- which his advisers have said include President Barack Obama's 2012 program that has protected from deportation 750,000 young people brought to the U.S. illegally.

Once he takes office in January, Trump can end that program without approval from Congress. He can also end Obama's 2014 executive action, currently blocked by the courts, to extend that deportation reprieve to some 4 million illegal aliens who haven't committed crimes.

The website re-emphasized other Trump proposals for which he may need congressional approval, including plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, suspend new visas from certain high-risk countries, end funding for sanctuary cities and change legal immigration policies to better serve U.S. workers.

The president-elect listed immigration as one of his top three priorities on Thursday after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Trump tapped Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who helped draft laws targeting illegal aliens in Arizona and Alabama, to his transition team.

Kobach promised that there will be "a lot of changes."

In addition, Trump has been relying on Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., another immigration restrictionist, for advice on immigration policy.

Immigration was a flash point in the 2016 race, with Trump ousting Republican rivals like Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida by campaigning on a more restrictive platform than they initially supported. Democrat Hillary Clinton wanted to expand Obama's immigration relief plans and grant a path to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally.

"He'll spend a lot of time controlling the border. He may not spend very much time trying to get Mexico to pay for it. But it was a great campaign device," said Newt Gingrich, a Trump surrogate and former House speaker.

A wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is estimated to cost possibly $25 billion. Spokesmen for McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin didn't immediately respond when asked if they support funding for it.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is advising Trump, said Thursday on CNN that "the wall is going to to take a while," but suggested Trump could "do it by executive order by just re-programming money within the immigration service."

Trump's immigration policies won't get support from congressional Democrats, said Drew Hammill, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

"I haven't seen anybody lay out how you build a wall," he said. "I don't think there'll be common ground on that topic."

