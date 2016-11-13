Arkansas man dead after car goes off bridge, hit by train

A Jonesboro man died Sunday morning after his car went off a bridge and stopped on railroad tracks, where a train then hit the vehicle, state police said.

In a crash report, Arkansas State Police said Chris Cornell, 32, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu north on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro at 7:53 a.m. when the car left the road and went off the bridge at the railroad overpass.

The Malibu then hit a pole and “came to a rest partially on the railroad tracks,” police said. Authorities found the accident when a train hit the car. Cornell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash. Cornell’s death marked the 467th of the year on state roads, according to preliminary figures.