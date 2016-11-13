Home /
Arkansas man dead after car goes off bridge, hit by train
This article was published today at 6:27 p.m.
A Jonesboro man died Sunday morning after his car went off a bridge and stopped on railroad tracks, where a train then hit the vehicle, state police said.
In a crash report, Arkansas State Police said Chris Cornell, 32, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu north on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro at 7:53 a.m. when the car left the road and went off the bridge at the railroad overpass.
The Malibu then hit a pole and “came to a rest partially on the railroad tracks,” police said. Authorities found the accident when a train hit the car. Cornell was pronounced dead at the scene.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
Police listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash. Cornell’s death marked the 467th of the year on state roads, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man dead after car goes off bridge, hit by train
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.