Sunday, November 13, 2016, 10:29 p.m.
Arkansas-Mississippi State time, TV announced

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 8:04 p.m.

bret-bielema-arkansas-coach-shouts-on-saturday-nov-12-2016-during-the-game-against-lsu-at-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Bret Bielema, Arkansas coach, shouts on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 during the game against LSU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' game at Mississippi State will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU.

The game will mark the first time this year Arkansas has played on ESPNU. The Hogs have played six games on ESPN, two on the SEC Network's alternate channel and one each on CBS and the SEC Network.

Arkansas has lost four straight against Mississippi State, including an 0-3 record against the Bulldogs during coach Bret Bielema's tenure. All three of those losses have been by a touchdown or less, including a 51-50 defeat in Fayetteville last year.

