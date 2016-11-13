Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, November 13, 2016, 7:29 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas soccer gets Clemson in NCAA second round

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.

arkansas-hannah-neece-right-heads-the-ball-away-from-memphis-elizabeth-woerner-on-friday-nov-11-2016-during-their-ncaa-tournament-first-round-game-at-razorback-field-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas' Hannah Neece (right) heads the ball away from Memphis' Elizabeth Woerner on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, during their NCAA tournament first round game at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. and will be played at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill, N.C. The winner of the Arkansas-Clemson game will play a third-round game next Sunday against either North Carolina or Kansas.

Arkansas (18-5) is coming off a 2-1 overtime win over Memphis on Friday. The Razorbacks are in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Clemson (14-4-3) beat Northeastern 1-0 in the first round Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas soccer gets Clemson in NCAA second round

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online