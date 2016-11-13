Arkansas soccer gets Clemson in NCAA second round

— Arkansas will play Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. and will be played at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill, N.C. The winner of the Arkansas-Clemson game will play a third-round game next Sunday against either North Carolina or Kansas.

Arkansas (18-5) is coming off a 2-1 overtime win over Memphis on Friday. The Razorbacks are in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Clemson (14-4-3) beat Northeastern 1-0 in the first round Sunday.