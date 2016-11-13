Batesville teen wins VFW Post’s Scout of the Year

— What began as a Girl Scout project has led to Katie Patrick of Batesville being named the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4501 Scout of the Year.

On Nov. 12, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4501 held a luncheon that Katie believed was to honor local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. The luncheon was actually created to surprise Katie with the title Scout of the Year for her creation of wooden plaques for area veterans. Katie is a scout with Cadette Troop 3157.

“I thought it was amazing that she had taken this project on her own,” said Ashleigh Brashers, a surgeon with the Department of Arkansas Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of Post 4501.

This year, with the help of her grandfather Jim, Katie interviewed area veterans at assisted-living centers in Batesville and created 17 wooden plaques to honor their service and to achieve the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award for a Girl Scout Cadette.

“I had to have a lot of help,” Katie said. “My grandpa had to help me with the wood, picking out the appropriate sizes. I already knew how to stain wood, so I didn’t have to learn how to stain it, but I did have to learn how to properly use the woodworking tools. I had to learn how to use a saw and a router and a sander and measurer.”

Last November, during Veterans Week at her school, Katie was inspired to create veterans’ plaques for her Silver Award project because she has relatives who are veterans and who represent each branch of the armed services.

Each plaque included a decal representing which branch the veteran was in and two American flags. Katie said completing one plaque is a day’s work.

“We still made plaques for the veterans who didn’t want to be named, didn’t feel comfortable talking or couldn’t at the time,” Katie said.

Jana Patrick, Katie’s grandmother and Troop 3157 leader, said Katie has continued the Girl Scout tradition for the fourth generation in their family.

“I think that it sets good morals,” Jana said of the organization. “It gives her the opportunity to serve. It gives her the opportunity for leadership. It gives her the opportunity for creativity. It emphasizes courage in today’s society to be a brave, outstanding member of the human race — not just of Girl Scouting and not just of America — but the human race itself.”

Jana also said Katie is cheerful, considerate and humble.

“I think she sets a good example for other children her age because of the fact that she lives what she’s learned, and she does share that with others,” Jana said. “She encourages others to rise to her standards instead of lowering herself to theirs. She goes out of her way to make people feel good about themselves.”

Katie said she isn’t sure what her next Girl Scout service project will be but that she aims to win the Gold Award.

“The Gold Award is the highest recognition you can get in Girl Scouts,” she said. “It’s different because you do twice as many hours, and [the project] has to be sustainable. They want something that will really [make more of a sustainable] impact than the silver.”

Katie said her Silver Award project has taught her lessons about honoring others.

“It’s teaching me that giving back to the community and the people who are helping form how you live and how you grow is always a good thing, to show that you support and you honor them and that you appreciate everything that they’ve done,” she said. “Freedom doesn’t come free.”

