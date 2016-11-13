Bryant officers let their beards grow for annual holiday event

Officers with the Bryant Police Department have the opportunity to let their hair down — well, at least their facial hair. In line with No Shave November, they may choose to grow beards in support of the department’s Santas With Badges program.

Sgt. Todd Crowson is the organizer behind the initiative. He said the idea was sparked by a police chief he met last month at a police conference in San Diego.

“He said he tried this with his guys, and they raised quite a bit of money to help out with their Shop With a Cop program, so we decided to give it a shot this year and see what happens,” Crowson said. “So far, it’s been a very positive response from both the officers and the community.”

Santas With Badges is just like Shop With a Cop, which pairs a child with a police officer for Christmas shopping. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office conducts a Shop With a Cop program each year.

“We wanted to put one on in Bryant with kids from our Bryant School District, but we didn’t want to take away from [the Sheriff’s Office’s] title, so we came up with Santas With Badges,” Crowson said.

If an officer wants to grow a beard, which typically is not allowed, he must donate $25 to the Bryant Fraternal Order of Police for each month he has the beard, Crowson said. He must also have a sponsor who will either match the $25 donation or give more if they choose. The beard campaign will last into January. Any donations made after the holiday season will be used for next year’s Santas With Badges program, Crowson noted.

Officers are having fun raising donations, Crowson added.

“Some have decided to use the Go Fund Me route. Others are sticking to the old way — just asking people.”

As of the middle of last week, the department was close to raising $3,500 for Santas With Badges, with more expected through the Go Fund Me campaigns and other donations, Crowson said.

The average cost per child participating in Santas With Badges is $150. Last year, 40 children participated, and about the same number of kids are expected this year, Crowson said.

Crowson described how the program works. Participating children are chosen by school counselors; then [the students] meet their respective officers at the Bryant Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 13. The children have to buy at least one gift for a parent or both, at least one clothing item, and the rest is up to them. They can buy for a sibling, other family members or get some toys, videos or whatever they choose for themselves.

The amount the department receives in donations determines the amount each child can spend. After all shopping is completed, members of the Bryant Fire Department set up tables at the store for gift-wrapping, so when the children leave Walmart, everything is ready for Christmas.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience” Crowson said. “Last year, I had a small child who spent his entire [amount of] money on gifts, then donated them to more kids who needed them. It was very touching to get to know this young child and see what a great spirit he has.”

On occasion, bystanders in the store will approach the officers and children and hand them money, saying things like, “Buy them a little something extra,” Crowson said.

“It’s good to know we live in a city where people care for one another and care for our kids,” he said. “We just want these kids to have the best Christmas ever, and it brings joy in your heart to see the smiles on their faces.”

In his 13 years working for the city of Bryant, Sgt. David Miller said participating in Santas With Badges has been “the most rewarding, heartwarming event” he has ever attended.”