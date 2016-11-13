COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 13

First Assembly of God 74th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will celebrate its 74th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Eddie Gwin will be the guest speaker. His grandfather, R.M. Elswick, was the church’s first pastor in November 1942. The church is still at its original location but has been replaced with new buildings and the addition of surrounding lots. The present pastor, the Rev. Royce L. Lowe, has served the church since 1972. Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration.

Nov. 14

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call (501) 322-3196 or email teaparty@ itpwca.org.

Nov. 15

Erica Phillips Lecture

BATESVILLE — Erica Phillips, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, will present a lecture on global logistics and the supply chain at 7:30 p.m. in Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Building at Lyon College. The event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 17

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

EL PASO — The El Paso community’s Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the El Paso Community Center. The annual meeting of Parks and Playground will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a potluck meal. The public is invited to attend. For more information or directions, call (501) 796-3593 or (501) 796-3538.

Nov. 18 – Nov. 20

Junktique Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Junktique Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Nov 20 at St Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. The sale will feature antiques, kitchen items, furniture, holiday decor, jewelry, books and more. Anyone who has items to donate may call (501) 206-5915.

Nov. 19

Soap Workshop

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will offer a Soap Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse. Admission is $25. Participants will learn the art of making soap with the cold-process method and receive a booklet with soap recipes, as well as several bars of homemade soap. Attendees are asked to bring protective clothing, as some materials used are caustic and can burn. For more information or to register, call (870) 878-6765.

Surviving the Holidays Support Group

CABOT — Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 S. Pine St., will offer a GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays support group from 9-11 a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The free group, for those who are grieving the death of a loved one, will provide helpful tips for surviving social events and help participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions and how to find hope for the future. For more information or to preregister, call (501) 941-2563 or (501) 605 8082, or email sondramarg@gmail.com.

Jeans and Jewels Benefit

LONOKE — Lonoke County Safe Haven, a domestic-violence shelter in Lonoke County, will host its third annual fundraising gala, Jeans and Jewels, at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Lodge in Lonoke. The event will feature live entertainment, dancing, food and drinks, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are available for $65 each. Gold and Silver sponsorship levels are also available. Proceeds will benefit the shelter and victims of domestic violence. For more information, call Rowanne Osmun at (501) 951-1298 or visit LCSH’s event page on Facebook by searching “3rd Annual Jeans and Jewels.”

Blood Drive

BATESVILLE — A Southside Community Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Lodge, 985 Batesville Blvd., across from the airport.

ONGOING

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in four locations. Classes will meet in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the college’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

White Saturday Christmas Closet Fundraiser

SEARCY — The St. James Youth Group will sponsor a White Saturday Christmas Closet fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 in the St. James Catholic Church Community Hall. The sale will feature lots of new and gently used Christmas decorations, an 8-foot lighted tree, toys, fine art, home goods, international jewelry and other gifts, local artisan gifts, hand-decorated gift bags and more. For more information, call the church office at (501) 268-5252.

Batesville Christmas Parade

BATESVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Batesville will present The Polar Express Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 28, beginning on historic Main Street. All children are invited to visit with Santa at the end of the parade in the newly renovated Melba Theater. Pajamas are appropriate dress. For a float to be judged, it must be assigned a number prior to noon Nov. 25. For parade entry forms, go to the Batesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Renee Martin at reneemartin.gyyo@statefarm.com or (870) 793-7355.

The Freemans Christmas Banquet

JUDSONIA — The sixth annual Freemans Christmas Banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 700 Judson Ave. The event will feature a full dinner and gospel music, and Josh and Ashley Franks of Savannah, Tennessee, will be the event’s special guests. Canned goods and toys will be collected for families in need. Purchase tickets, at $12 each, by Nov. 28 by calling or texting Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182 or visiting The Freemans’ website at www.the-reemans.com/appearances.

