COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 14

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Benton Book Club

BENTON — The Benton Book Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This is an adult book club, intended for patrons 18 years and older. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline County Master Gardeners Meeting

BENTON — The public is invited to join Master Gardener Pat Gibson at 6:3o p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will be about roses. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Photograph 51

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Theatre will present Photograph 51 at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in Arkansas Hall. Admission is $8, or free with an HSU ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5291.

Nov. 15

Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss building at Tyndall Park. The public is invited to join in planning the development of the Saline Crossing historical village site. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Game On!

BRYANT — Youth of all ages are invited to play board games, card games, video games and more from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Painting

BENTON — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join the watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided for up to 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Adult Crafts

MALVERN — Crafters of all skill levels are invited to create Christmas decorations at 5:30 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Library. All materials will be provided. Space is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 332-5441.

Nov. 16

Ouachita Speaker Series

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The 2016 fall session of the Ouachita Speaker Series will conclude at 7 p.m. at the Ponce de Leon Center. The speaker will be Richard Cerasani, author of Love Letters From Mount Rushmore: The Story of a Marriage, a Monument and a Moment in History. Admission to the session is $12 per person. For more information, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Nov. 17

Cookbook Launch Party

MALVERN — The Friends of the Malvern Hot Spring County Library will host a launch party for their Friends of the Library Cookbook at 5 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Library. For more information, call (501) 332-5441.

Financial Statements and Credit Reports Workshop

MALVERN — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a financial statements and credit reports workshop from 4-6 p.m. at the College of the Ouachitas. There is a $35 fee to attend. For more information or to reserve seating, call (870) 230-5184.

Alzheimer’s Association

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Caretakers Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Join this story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Knitting Class

BRYANT — Knitters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a knitting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Nine Planets and Counting at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3, or $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.

Nov. 17 – Nov. 20

Billy Blythe Modern Folk Opera

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will present Billy Blythe, a modern folk opera, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

Nov. 18

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 18 and Nov. 19

Holidays at Hurricane

BENTON — Holidays at Hurricane will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane Creek Elementary School. Photos With Santa will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults, and free for children ages 12 and younger.

Craft and Bake Sale

BENTON — The Saline County Extension Club will host its annual craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Chili will be available to purchase.

Nov. 19

Pet Portraits for a Cause

BRYANT — Pawsonality Pet Photography and Simply Dogs Grooming will offer Holiday Pet Portraits from 1-5 p.m. at Simply Dogs. The event will feature dog grooming, holiday-themed pet portraits and more. The sitting fee for a pet portrait will be waived in lieu of a donation of a bag of food, which will be given to Bryant Animal Control. Portrait packages start at $25. For more information, call (501) 749-3814.

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to join Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Gallery Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — A solo exhibit of work by Randall M. Good of Denton, Texas, will be featured through Nov. 30 at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave. The exhibit, Cantos from the New Pantheon, will showcase recent works by Good. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Lauren Teague in her senior art exhibit through Tuesday in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Aaron Calvert in a guest exhibit through Dec. 2 in the Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

Upcoming

Guest Trumpet Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will host OBU alumna Deborah Caldwell in a guest trumpet recital at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5137.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host the OBU Percussion Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Intermediate Computer Class

MALVERN — An Intermediate Computer Class will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hot Spring County Library. The class will feature instruction of the Microsoft Office Word program. Laptops will be provided for use during the class. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 332-5441.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.