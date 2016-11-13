Elementary school begins new reading program

— When Cave City Elementary School officials noticed a drop in literacy scores, the school’s faculty decided a new approach was in order.

The school has begun a new reading program using Journeys, an English-language-arts reading series that aims to build literacy skills.

For years, the K-5 school took part in Reading First, a federal Department of Education program, but eventually there was a slip in literacy scores, Principal Vicki Musick said.

“We want everybody more on grade level now,” she said. “We’re working on attendance, and we want to get them all reading on grade level.”

The school began the process of looking into various reading series in the spring but didn’t decide on the Journeys series until the summer. The school sought school-board approval in August and received the $80,000 reading materials three weeks later.

“We had to review it and decide what we needed,” Musick said. “We presented it to our school board, and they had to be in approval for it because that was quite a bit of money. We had to get it ordered and have some professional development and instruction for the teachers.”

Each classroom in the 530-student school has a grade-level-appropriate basal, which is a large book that has several stories in it for whole-group reading. In addition to the basal, each student uses an 18-25 page book for small-group reading and to take home. The Journeys series also includes a curriculum with lessons on grammar and vocabulary.

“Everything they’re doing is connected,” she said. “Teachers used to have to search around to find all the parts they needed [to teach literacy]. This is all aligned with our standards. It’s easier for everyone.”

Dana Westmoreland, a fourth-grade teacher, said that if students are reading below grade level, they meet with the teacher each afternoon in small groups of up to five for a comprehension check.

“We love it,” Westmoreland said of the program. “Everything flows so smoothly throughout the day. They’ve never had a reading program like this before, so for them to see vocabulary words and for them to read a story in context, it just means they see the whole picture.”

Debbie Asberry, a literacy coach, said students were excited to have a book just for them. Asberry said literacy takes up about 50 percent of the students’ day.

“You should have seen their eyes the first time we handed it out,” she said. “They were like, ‘This is my book? This is for me? Wow!’”

Because the whole school is using the same reading program, it will be easier to know next school year what literacy training a student has received, Asberry said.

“If you don’t have literacy, you will have a hard time surviving,” she said. “Without reading and writing, you will have a hard time to communicate.”

Westmoreland said nonfiction, fiction, folk tales and even newspaper articles are included in the Journeys reading program.

“We’ve had everything from Because of Winn-Dixie, which is a chapter book, and this week we’re studying how movies are made,” she said. “It’s a wide range of different subjects.”

Musick said the Journeys books will help with standardized testing. The school has committed to the Journeys program for six years. Musick said that if the school has continued success with the Journeys program, the school might purchase a similar one in the future.

“It’s going to pay off because they’re going to be more used to the harder texts,” she said.

Because the students read and write using a cohesive reading program, standardized test scores in literacy will increase, Westmoreland said.

“I think the reading program will speak for itself after the first year of using it because it’s that good,” she said.

