Henderson tobacco grant to focus on minorities

— A recent grant from Arkansas’ Master Tobacco Settlement revenue is expected to advance research relating to minorities and tobacco use, while also enhancing Henderson State University’s research goals.

HSU in Arkadelphia is one of two higher-education institutions in the state to receive a grant from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Minority Research Center on Tobacco and Addictions. The funding comes from a tobacco settlement the state of Arkansas agreed to in 2000. According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, Arkansas accepted $62 million per year for 25 years as part of the national Master Settlement Agreement. The state receives these funds in exchange for an agreement “that Arkansas would not sue the tobacco companies for negative health impact or past health care costs caused by tobacco use.”

This funding supports the research endeavors of assistant professor Emilie Beltzer. The psychology professor is in her third year at HSU after she and her family relocated to Arkadelphia from the suburbs of Omaha, Nebraska. She recently gave birth to her second child but made certain her work wasn’t compromised, and during her interview, sweet sounds of a newborn could be heard.

Beltzer’s main research focus is on stress and how people respond to it from a biological perspective. Funds from the $9,999 grant will be used in her study, which according to the grant application, “seeks to expand existing models of stress effects through basic research to elucidate cycles of adversity among black minorities implicated in psychopathology and smoking outcomes.”

Unique adverse types of situations tend to be more prevalent in ethnic minority groups, Beltzer said.

“We’re focusing on African-Americans, and especially in Arkansas, there seems to be more individuals with unfortunate upbringings.”

The study will recruit white and black participants on campus, Beltzer explained, and they will report any chronic stress from trauma.

“We’ll be measuring differences in personalities and coping methods,” she said. “Some people who have experienced adversity as children grow up to be healthy adults. We’ll be studying what factors make an individual more resilient or vulnerable to stress.”

It’s important to gauge people’s biological response to stress, Beltzer said.

“Do they shut down? What do they do? What current health conditions are they experiencing?” she asked.

The smoking factor is one outcome that will be examined, Beltzer said.

“Are these individuals who have experienced lots of trauma more likely to smoke as a coping mechanism?” she asked.

The study is expected to begin in the spring, Beltzer said. The hope is to shed “important light” on the relationship between minorities’ disadvantaged upbringings and their smoking habits.

The other institution in Arkansas to receive the grant is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Valandra German, associate professor and director of the MRC on Tobacco and Additions, was quoted as saying, “We are confident the novel research field by HSU and UAMS will assist in achieving the goal of eliminating smoking and tobacco disparities among minority populations in Arkansas.”

HSU’s study procedures and data collection will take place in designated classrooms, according to the grant application, and data from about 174 male and female undergraduate college students will be analyzed.

According to the application, the research “is relevant to the larger scope of the Minority Research Center in focusing on health-related outcomes in ethnic minority populations.”

The application states, “It also will fulfill important basic research gaps involving the interplay among severe stress exposure, individual dispositions and susceptibility to smoking behavior among the minority black populations. The proposed findings should have meaningful applications in areas of intervention and prevention, stress-reduction programs and psychotherapy.”

Beltzer said a long-term goal of the project is to have it published in a reputable journal. And with so many factors, from the minority issue to psychology to the biological component, this study likely could fit into various types of journals, she said.

As a professor, Beltzer is focused on teaching, but research is very important as well, she said.

“My students are interested in what I do researchwise, and I feel fortunate to have the incredible students I’ve had since coming here,” she said. “It’s an intimate liberal arts college atmosphere, and I really get the sense that the students look up to me for guidance.”

She added that having students witness this research will give them some inspiration and also allow them to see if this line of work is something they want to pursue.

“They can get a sense of what research is like, but also getting involved is an advantage for students applying for graduate school,” she said.

This upcoming study could be used as support for larger, more substantial research funding, Beltzer said.

“It could jump-start all kinds of developments, which is what the university administration is excited about with any research,” she said. “It’s a good thing when we have projects that serve to advance research on campus.”