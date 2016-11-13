Little Rock police hunt SUV linked to shooting
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:53 a.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday.
Officers were called about noon to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd., a residential area east of Stagecoach Road. Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said a man was transported from the address to an area hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Hilgeman said.
The man's identity was not available Saturday, and circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Hilgeman said police were searching for a maroon Chevrolet Suburban involved in the shooting. No arrests had been made late Saturday.
An investigation is ongoing.
Metro on 11/13/2016
Print Headline: LR police hunt SUV in man's shooting
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police hunt SUV linked to shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.