Little Rock police hunt SUV linked to shooting

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday.

Officers were called about noon to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd., a residential area east of Stagecoach Road. Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said a man was transported from the address to an area hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Hilgeman said.

The man's identity was not available Saturday, and circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Hilgeman said police were searching for a maroon Chevrolet Suburban involved in the shooting. No arrests had been made late Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 11/13/2016