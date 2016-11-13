Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, November 13, 2016, 10:29 a.m.
Little Rock police hunt SUV linked to shooting

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:53 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday.

Officers were called about noon to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd., a residential area east of Stagecoach Road. Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said a man was transported from the address to an area hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Hilgeman said.

The man's identity was not available Saturday, and circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Hilgeman said police were searching for a maroon Chevrolet Suburban involved in the shooting. No arrests had been made late Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 11/13/2016

Print Headline: LR police hunt SUV in man's shooting

