Home /
Police: Words exchanged before man shot in Little Rock
This article was published today at 4:25 p.m.
Little Rock police Sunday identified a 41-year-old man who was shot after exchanging words with another man Saturday, according to a police report.
Officers were called to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd. at 12:05 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, police said.
Police said Issac May of Little Rock was shot in the left hip area while trying to get into a vehicle. May was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, and a department spokesman said Saturday he did not have life-threatening injuries.
A witness told police a man was in a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban when May walked out of the residence. May and the man in the vehicle exchanged words before the witness heard a gunshot, he told police.
Police listed Eric Murphy Jr., 35, of Little Rock as a suspect in the shooting.
The mother of Murphy’s child, Tashauna William, 27, told police Murphy saw her and the shooting victim hugging at a car wash a couple of days ago and said “Why you got your hand around my girl.”
May reportedly told Murphy to "shut up" and William said she refused to get in a car with Murphy, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Words exchanged before man shot in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.