Police: Words exchanged before man shot in Little Rock

Little Rock police Sunday identified a 41-year-old man who was shot after exchanging words with another man Saturday, according to a police report.

Officers were called to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd. at 12:05 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, police said.

Police said Issac May of Little Rock was shot in the left hip area while trying to get into a vehicle. May was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, and a department spokesman said Saturday he did not have life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police a man was in a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban when May walked out of the residence. May and the man in the vehicle exchanged words before the witness heard a gunshot, he told police.

Police listed Eric Murphy Jr., 35, of Little Rock as a suspect in the shooting.

The mother of Murphy’s child, Tashauna William, 27, told police Murphy saw her and the shooting victim hugging at a car wash a couple of days ago and said “Why you got your hand around my girl.”

May reportedly told Murphy to "shut up" and William said she refused to get in a car with Murphy, according to the report.