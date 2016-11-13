Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Nov. 13

— Arkansas beat writer Tom Murphy explains his Associated Press Top 25 ballot for Sunday, Nov. 13.

The chaos wrought by upsets of Michigan, Clemson and Washington is hard to sort out behind No. 1 Alabama. I moved Ohio State up to No. 2 on my ballot, followed by Clemson -- sure the Tigers have been dodging upsets, but their only loss is now on a last-second FG -- and then Michigan.

Sidenote: The top of the Big Ten is good, but I don't know if it's great because the bottom half of the league is pure rout fodder right now. That's not how they play it in a couple of other top conferences. Consider Michigan's only road games prior to its 14-13 loss to Iowa were a 78-0 win at Rutgers and a 32-23 win at Michigan State, who are a combined 1-13 in the conference.

Louisville is No. 5 on my ballot, and since Ohio State and Michigan are still to play, the Cardinals would have a legitimate shot of making my final top 4. Washington fell four spots to No. 6 after losing to resurgent USC.

I dropped Auburn three places to No. 11 after its unsightly loss at heretofore tepid Georgia. Texas A&M tumbled from No. 10 to No. 19 after its fall-from-ahead home loss to Ole Miss. I've got Florida at No. 13, four places ahead of No. 17 LSU, but do I really think the Gators have a shot at winning in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Uh, no. Not after what I saw with my own eyes at Razorback Stadium the last two weekends. LSU 31, Florida 13.

Virginia Tech, Arkansas and North Carolina, all up and down in recent weeks, fell out of my ballot, while USC joined with a bullet at No. 16, joined by Group of 5 squads Boise State and San Diego State.

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Michigan

5 Louisville

6 Washington

7 Wisconsin

8 West Virginia

9 Oklahoma

10 Utah

11 Auburn

12 Penn State

13 Florida

14 Colorado

15 Oklahoma State

16 Southern Cal

17 LSU

18 Nebraska

19 Texas A&M

20 Washington State

21 Florida State

22 Western Michigan

23 Boise State

24 Troy

25 San Diego State

Dropped out: Virginia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina