Tree-mendous Event to raise funds for The Safe Place

MORRILTON — The community is invited to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season by attending the third annual Tree-mendous Event from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the old Allison/Magie Ford building, 1207 E. Harding St.

The event will feature a silent auction of decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments, along with a buffet brunch of casseroles and sweet treats. Children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or the Rev. Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the men, women and children served by The Safe Place Inc., a local shelter for victims of domestic violence and abuse.

“The community has really come out to support this event,” said Ennis, who has been a board member for about nine years. “Many have donated their time and talents to decorate these trees, wreaths and other items. Now we just need people to come [to the event].”

Ennis said some of the trees and other items are on display at banks throughout Morrilton. People may bid on them in advance or at the event Saturday.

Warren, executive director of The Safe Place, said trees have been donated by the Conway County Clerk and Circuit Clerk, the Mars Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women’s Group, The Safe Place, Dusty Norris, the Perry County Arts League, the Conway County Farm Bureau, the Conway County Farm Bureau

Women’s Committee, U.S. Bank and the Adelaide Club, which is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Warren said she has donated a wreath personally, as have Phyllis Hawkins of Hawkins

Insurance Agency, Dusty Norris, Merle Norman and More, and the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Gloria Rankin has donated a 36-inch standing Santa.

“The following have made monetary donations — Brents and Sons Heat and Air Inc., Sula Polk, Eddy and Edith Lemons, and Magie Ford,” said Warren, who also donated a handcrafted snowman and snowwoman. “Magie Ford has also generously provided us with the showroom space at their old location on Harding Street.

“We know that additional items will be provided, but we don’t know exactly what they will be,” she said.

Ennis said the biggest fundraiser for the shelter is normally

held in April.

“For the past nine years, we have sponsored an Administrative Assistants’ Day Luncheon,” she said. “But due to circumstances beyond our control, we were not able to have it this year, so we really need people to support us by attending the Tree-mendous Event.

“The community has been so generous to us in the past; we appreciate it so much.”

Warren, who has been director of the shelter for 16 years, said The Safe Place Inc. began in 1994, “when a group of concerned citizens came together after seeing that Conway County experienced 1.5 deaths per year as a result of domestic violence for three years in a row.

“They incorporated in 1994 and opened the doors of the shelter in 1995,” she said. “We are classified as an ‘immediate safety’ shelter and can house domestic-violence victims for up to 60 days. We have a 14-bed capacity. We have been maxed out a time or two.”

Warren said The Safe Place serves Conway and Perry counties.

According to the website thesafeplacearkansas.com, The Safe Place provides a 24-hour hotline — (888) 554-2501 — and personal crisis intervention/counseling; immediate safe shelter, food and clothing for primary and secondary victims; transportation; hospital and doctor accompaniment; emergency legal advocacy, such as filing for an order of protection and court attendance; parenting and life-skills classes; public awareness and educational presentations for prevention; assistance with relocation; outreach follow-up; and other emergency and advocacy services.

“Individually, I am concerned with prevention education,” Warren said. “That is an important component to our program. We have an advocate that goes into the schools — day care through college — and provides classes to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse. Education is a way to break the cycle of domestic violence.”

Warren said that since 1995, The Safe Place has served approximately 22,500 victims of domestic violence and abuse.

For more information, call (501) 354-1884 or (888) 554-1884, or visit the website

thesafeplacearkansas.com.