Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — To be announced. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union
— House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Giuliani. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser for President-elect Donald Trump; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
