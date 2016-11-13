UA women double up ULM to improve to 2-0

— Five players scored in double figures as Arkansas beat Louisiana-Monroe 92-46 Sunday at Bud Walton Arena.

Jessica Jackson, Keiryn Swenson and Alecia Cooley scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks (2-0). Briunna Freeman added 12 points and Jordan Danberry scored 10.

Arkansas didn't trail after the first minute and led by as many as 48 points. The Razorbacks made 49 percent (32 of 65) of their field goal attempts and held the Warhawks to 22 percent (15 of 68) from the field.

Alexis Collins scored 10 points to lead ULM (1-1).

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Thursday against South Dakota.