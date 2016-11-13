Venezuelans agree to road map for recovery

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition parties, after a second round of talks brokered by the Vatican, agreed on a tentative road map to address a political and economic impasse in the devastated nation.

The Vatican delegate, Claudio Maria Celli, discussed developments at a news conference that followed four hours of talks in Caracas on Saturday. A third meeting, facilitated by the Union of South American Nations as well as the Vatican, has been set for Dec. 6 to further discuss points of agreement.

Representatives of the government and opposition read a joint statement at the news briefing on their commitment to "a peaceful and constructive co-existence" and to resolve differences within a "constitutional and electoral framework."

Certain demands made by the opposition, including a recall referendum against Maduro's rule, an early presidential election and the release of prisoners, weren't addressed in Celli's comments.

"Peace is succeeding," Maduro said on Twitter after the meeting.

Progress cited by the opposition includes respect for the National Assembly's autonomy, the election of three lawmakers in dispute, the election of new Electoral Board members, freedom for prisoners, and government authorization for medication to be delivered into Venezuela, representative Carlos Ocariz said.

Facing the world's highest inflation rate and a third straight year of recession, Maduro and his adversaries agreed to a formal sit-down brokered by various ex-presidents from the region and Spain, as well as officials from the Union of South American Nations and the Vatican.

The opposition blames Venezuela's problems on nearly 18 years of socialist rule and has promised to unseat Maduro before his term ends in 2019. Maduro blames his opponents for Venezuela's woes and has likened the hoped-for referendum drive to a "coup," insisting there is no chance of a recall vote this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Noris Soto of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 11/13/2016