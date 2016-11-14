Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 4:30 p.m.
3 national brands to open stores in Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

the-promenade-at-chenal-is-dressed-up-for-christmas-arkansas-democrat-gazettejohn-sykes-jr-1232014

The Promenade at Chenal is dressed up for Christmas. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. -- 12/3/2014

Three national retailers are set to open their first Arkansas locations at Little Rock’s Promenade at Chenal in the coming months.

All of the three new options — Madewell, Evereve and Kendra Scott — cater to women, from clothing to accessories, according to their respective websites.

Madewell, owned by retailer New York City-based J.Crew, is set to open Jan. 20 in a newly divided space that was formerly occupied by LOFT, said Linda Hinton, the shopping center’s general manager.

The remainder of that space will be home to jeweler Kendra Scott, which is tentatively projected to open Jan. 27, Hinton told Arkansas Online on Monday.

Focused on “styling moms,” Minneapolis-based Evereve is scheduled to open in the state’s capital city in April, according to its website. The brand will be located in the former Destination Maternity space next to Charming Charlie.

In recent weeks, a number of other stores and eateries have opened at the Promenade at Chenal, including Asian-inspired fast-casual chain Pei Wei and womenswear chain J.Jill.

