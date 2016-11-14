Sheriff's office: Fight over Arkansas man's porn viewing 'escalated quickly'; 1 arrested

An argument over a northeast Arkansas man’s viewing of pornography turned violent over the weekend, leading to his arrest, according to authorities.

In a report, the Craighead County sheriff’s office said it responded at 6:37 a.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 17600 block of Arkansas 18 near Monette.

The victim told deputies that an argument began over 31-year-old Jonathan Foutch viewing pornographic photos and videos.

That altercation “escalated quickly,” with Foutch reportedly punching a hole in the door of a kitchen cabinet and demanding that she give him money out of her purse, the woman told authorities.

Foutch then attempted to pull the purse away from the walker the woman was using, causing her to fall onto the floor and suffer bruises to her right side as well as a cut to her elbow, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told deputies that Sunday's argument was not the first time that Foutch became violent with her.

Foutch remained at the Craighead County jail on a charge of third-degree domestic battery as of Monday afternoon, records show. He is set to appear Nov. 17 in Craighead County Eastern District Court.

Foutch also had an outstanding warrant on a misdemeanor charge out of Ash Flat, the sheriff's office said.