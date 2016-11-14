Driver killed when pickup runs off Arkansas highway, overturns

An Arkansas man died after his truck overturned on a highway west of Camden on Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Walter White Carter, 70, of Camden was driving east in a 2001 Ford F-250 on Arkansas 278 in Ouachita County around 12:35 p.m., according to a state police report

The Ford neared an intersection with Ouachita County Road 125, and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned, the report said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Carter's death is the 469th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.