Bald Knob schools cancel class after superintendent dies unexpectedly

The superintendent for Bald Knob Public Schools has died, according to a Facebook post from the district posted late Sunday night.

Bradley Roberts was "beloved" and his passing was "unexpected," according to the post. Classes were cancelled Monday and will resume Tuesday, officials said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Roberts was named superintendent at the beginning of 2014 after serving as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent at various schools across the state, and he had spent the majority of his career in Bald Knob, Three Rivers Edition previously reported.