Arkansas State's Hunter is Sun Belt defensive player of week

JONESBORO — The Sun Belt Conference has named Arkansas State safety Money Hunter as the league's defensive player of the week. Hunter became the conference's leader in interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Hunter had his fourth "pick six" in the Red Wolves' 41-22 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. He also had five tackles, a pass break-up and a recovered fumble.

The Red Wolves play at Troy on Thursday. Both teams are 5-0 in the Sun Belt.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.