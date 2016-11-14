Home /
Arkansas State's Hunter is Sun Belt defensive player of week
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
JONESBORO — The Sun Belt Conference has named Arkansas State safety Money Hunter as the league's defensive player of the week. Hunter became the conference's leader in interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Hunter had his fourth "pick six" in the Red Wolves' 41-22 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. He also had five tackles, a pass break-up and a recovered fumble.
The Red Wolves play at Troy on Thursday. Both teams are 5-0 in the Sun Belt.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas State's Hunter is Sun Belt defensive player of week
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.