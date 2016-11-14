ASU focusing on league race, not Troy's ranking

JONESBORO — For the first time, Arkansas State has a chance Thursday night to earn two desired feats. Just don't count on ASU Coach Blake Anderson to be confused on which one is more important.

ASU (5-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) will play at Troy (8-1, 5-0) in an ESPNU nationally televised game as the last two unbeaten teams in the Sun Belt. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the league standings with just two games remaining.

Also, it'll be the first game between two league teams featuring a team ranked in a national poll. Troy cracked into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 25 Sunday, making the Trojans the first Sun Belt team to ever be ranked in a major poll. The Sun Belt formed as a football conference in 2001.

Anderson said during his weekly news conference Monday that it's good news for the conference, but it won't have any affect on how his team approaches the 8:30 p.m. game Thursday.

"Whether they are or are not [ranked], it's still a chance to be 6-0 and be the only undefeated team in the league and to be a step closer to a league championship," Anderson said. "That's really enough."

Anderson spent much of Monday's news conference discussing the Trojans' quick ascent to the top of the Sun Belt standings. Troy won at least a share of the Sun Belt title in 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010 but hadn't had a winning season since 2010 before this season.

Under second-year Coach Neal Brown the Trojans lead the Sun Belt in scoring (38.1 points per game), total offense (474.0 yards per game) and rushing defense (105.4 yards allowed per game) and are second in total defense (370.6) and passing offense (276.6).

Running back Jordan Chunn leads the Sun Belt in rushing at 114.2 yards per game, and receivers Deondre Douglas and Emanuel Thompson have each caught 5 touchdown passes, the most in the league.

"Offensively, extremely balanced," Anderson said. "They're making you defend the whole field. That's something that Neal has always done really well."

Anderson said the Thursday night matchup for the conference lead is reminiscent of last year's game at Appalachian State. The two teams entered that game 4-0 in the Sun Belt. ASU won 40-27, then won its final three games to win the outright title.

"We've been there, and I think we take the same approach," he said. "We've got to win this game for the next one to matter, and the environment is what it is. I don't think you can downplay it because our kids are smart enough to know to know it's a big game."

Other notes from Monday's news conference:

• Coach Blake Anderson said he'll take a positive approach with struggling kicker J.D. Houston. The senior missed a 31-yarder in Saturday's 41-22 victory over New Mexico State. He's missed three field goals in the last two games and is 9 of 14 on the season. He was 12 of 14 last season.

"He's worked through them before and come out on the right end. We're going to try and work him through it the best we can. We don't have a lot of choices. He's got every intent to make them, and he's worked really hard," Anderson said.

• Anderson said he's not concerned with the trend this season of players leaving the team. Anderson said after Saturday's victory that senior linebacker Quanterio Heath had left the team. Heath started the first four games this season but hadn't played since Oct. 15 against South Alabama because of a concussion. He's the third player to leave the team since the season started, following defensive tackle Robert Mondie and safety Bo Sentimore.

"I think each one of those guys left for different reasons," Anderson said. "Both Bo and Robert had been through injury after injury, and it affected their ability to play the game at the level that they wanted to. They could have stayed, but we really talked to them about being all in, and if you really don't feel like you're all in, then you're better off stepping away."

• Blake Anderson expects a challenge against Troy's defense, and not just because it ranks near the top of the Sun Belt in many statistical categories. Anderson and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning worked under Larry Fedora for two seasons at North Carolina. Anderson said he's impressed with the different looks Troy gives opposing offenses.

"For a quarterback in a normal week, it's hard, much less a short week," Anderson said. "I've seen it be a problem for quarterbacks in the past."

• Despite leaving for a short period during Saturday's victory with a tweaked knee, Anderson said quarterback Justice Hansen is fine.

"We've got several bumps and bruises. We're pretty fortunate that it's just that kind of stuff," he said.

