Australia: Refugees go to U.S.

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia says the United States has agreed to resettle an unspecified number of asylum seekers being held on the Pacific islands of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

The agreement is a one-off that will be available only to the 1,300 people currently in processing centers and to the 370 who went to Australia for medical treatment, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in Canberra on Sunday. The priority will be the resettlement of women, children and families, and it would exclude those deemed to be economic refugees, he said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed that the United States had "agreed to consider referrals" from the United Nations refugee agency on Australia's refugees.

"We are going to work to protect vulnerable refugees around the world, and we'll share that responsibility with our friends in the regions that are most affected by this challenge," Kerry told reporters in New Zealand.

The resettlement deal was struck with the administration of President Barack Obama, Turnbull said, adding that he did not tell President-elect Donald Trump that the United States had agreed to the deal. Turnbull and Trump spoke by phone on Thursday.

"We deal with one administration at a time, and you don't discuss confidential matters with one administration with a future administration," Turnbull told Nine Network television.

Turnbull could not say whether the refugees would be resettled before the Trump administration takes over on Jan. 20. U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials are expected in Australia this week to begin assessing migrants and refugees, including health and security checks, to decide who will be resettled.

The Australian prime minister also refused to speculate on how Trump's election victory might affect the deal. Most of the asylum seekers are Muslims from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Trump has called for a moratorium or tight restrictions on Muslim immigration.

Turnbull said negotiations began with a conversation he had with Obama in January.

Turnbull's Liberal-National coalition won power in 2013 vowing to stop a surge of refugees, some of whom drowned attempting to arrive in Australia by sea, often ferried in rickety boats by people-smugglers from Indonesia.

Australia takes in migrants and refugees each year, but it has refused to resettle any refugee who has arrived by boat since its new policy was announced on July 19, 2013. It pays Nauru and Papua New Guinea to house boat arrivals and has been searching for countries that will resettle them, but few asylum seekers have accepted offers to resettle in Papua New Guinea or Cambodia because most hope that Australia will eventually take them in.

While the policy of sending asylum seekers to the Pacific islands has halted the flow of migrants and cut the number of people drowning at sea, it has been condemned by the United Nations for breaching human rights.

In an effort to deter boat arrivals resuming, Turnbull said resettlement will not be offered to any future asylum seekers. Any refugee who refuses to go to the United States would be given a 20-year visa to stay on Nauru, an 8-square-mile atoll with a population of 10,000 people, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said.

The government will also deploy the largest maritime surveillance and response effort in peacetime to intercept and turn back boats, Turnbull said at a media conference in Sydney early today.

"We anticipate that people smugglers will seek to use this agreement as a marketing opportunity to tempt vulnerable people onto these perilous sea journeys," Turnbull said, insisting that Australia's border protection policy has not changed.

"We need to send the clearest and most unequivocal message to people smugglers and their would-be passengers that if they seek to come to Australia unlawfully, they will not succeed," he said.

Turnbull announced at Obama's Leaders' Summit on Refugees in September that Australia would participate in the U.S.-led program to resettle Central American migrants from a camp in Costa Rica. Australia would also increase its intake of other migrants and refugees by 5,000 to 18,750 a year.

Turnbull said at the time that the agreement to resettle Hondurans and Salvadorans was "not linked to any other resettlement discussions" involving Australia's refugees getting to the United States.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said some refugees on Nauru were "hopeful" of resettlement in the United States, but were frustrated by the lack of details. There seemed no short-term hope for asylum seekers on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, a male-only camp holding 873 men.

"There are some people who, if the United States is offered to them, certainly they will take it," Rintoul said, adding that several would prefer Australia where they have family.

Papua New Guinea said it will close the Manus Island processing center in April after the nation's Supreme Court ruled detaining the refugees was unconstitutional.

"This is a critically important step" to enabling the camp to be closed, Turnbull told Channel Nine television on Monday.

The agreement was welcomed by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

"The approach taken by Australia in transferring refugees and asylum-seekers to open-ended detention in Papua New Guinea and Nauru has caused immense harm to vulnerable people who have sought asylum since 2013," the agency said in a statement on Sunday, saying the deal "reflects a much-needed, long-term solution."

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Vercoe of Bloomberg News; and by Rod McGuirk and Nick Perry of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/14/2016