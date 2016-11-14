Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 1:32 p.m.
Burglar dressed as ninja takes katana sword from card shop, cameras show

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A katana sword is missing from an Alaska card shop after a burglar in a ninja outfit broke in.

KTVA-TV reported that security cameras filmed the costumed suspect entering the Anchorage business sometime after it closed Friday and leaving with what looked to be the Japanese-style, curved sword.

Spenard Bosco's employee Erich Helmick said inventory is being checked but that so far it seems the sword is the only item missing.

Helmick said the Anchorage Police Department responded, and a report has been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

