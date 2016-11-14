Mustang found burned, damaged hours after carjacking in Little Rock, police say

Hours after a carjacking Sunday outside an apartment in southwest Little Rock, authorities say they found the stolen vehicle burned and with damage to its front.

In a report, police said two men were approached by someone around 2:45 p.m. at West Wood Apartments at 15 Nandina Circle who demanded money while wielding a black firearm.

When the men, ages 19 and 20, said they didn’t have money, the robber then demanded a black 2013 Ford Mustang registered to one of the victims and fled north on Stagecoach Road, according to authorities.

The Mustang was found around 6:40 a.m. Monday in an alley in the 3300 block of Bishop Street, which is about 12 miles northeast of the apartment complex, the report noted.

Authorities said the car had char marks on it with "some type of paper material" in the vehicle's gas tank opening and a charred blue towel on top of the car near the driver's side door.

The Mustang's front bumper sustained damage on its passenger side from running over a chain link fence, police said.

The robber was described as a black male who wore all red clothing at the time of the carjacking.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.