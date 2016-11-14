Comcast expands fiber network into Little Rock

Comcast Business has expanded its fiber-based ethernet network to Little Rock, bringing faster Internet and cloud-based voice services to the area, the company said today.

The fiber project will bring up to 100-gigabit-per-second service to business customers, including schools, hospitals and government organizations, Comcast said.

"This investment reinforces the importance of technology as a chief consideration for cities looking to attract multiple industries," Larry Williamson, area vice president for Comcast, said in a prepared statement.

"Little Rock will be truly ready to support the next generation of business," he said.

Comcast said the new network would allow businesses with offices in different cities to share information quicker.

Comcast also is rolling out the multispeed network in other cities, including Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; and Memphis. The company said its ethernet services are delivered over a network that spans 149,000 miles.

"The ability for a city to offer 100-gig speeds over an advanced fiber network has become critical in today's marketplace," Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a prepared statement.

"This keeps us competitive for existing company expansions while bringing in new businesses," he said.

Comcast is not the only company to offer 100-gigabit service in Little Rock.

Windstream Holdings Inc. launched its ethernet fiber network in the city in June 2015, said spokesman David Avery.

AT&T also announced earlier this year that it was adding faster Internet speeds for more businesses, including in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway market, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers market and in Hot Springs.

AT&T said business customers can now download and upload at speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. For example, customers can download a 2-hour, high-definition video in 36 seconds.

