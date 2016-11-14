Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 1:26 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

DL Troy James post-commitment video

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.

arkansas-receivers-coach-michael-smith-answers-questions-during-the-razorbacks-annual-media-day-on-sunday-aug-9-2015-at-fred-w-smith-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith answers questions during the Razorbacks' annual media day on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, at Fred W. Smith Center in Fayetteville.

Defensive lineman Troy James released an entertaining video shortly after announcing his commitment to Arkansas.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, picked the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana.

He's the Hogs' 20th commitment and the fourth from Louisiana for the 2017 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: DL Troy James post-commitment video

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online