Home /
The Recruiting Guy
DL Troy James post-commitment video
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
Defensive lineman Troy James released an entertaining video shortly after announcing his commitment to Arkansas.
James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, picked the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana.
He's the Hogs' 20th commitment and the fourth from Louisiana for the 2017 class.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: DL Troy James post-commitment video
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.