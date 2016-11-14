Driver blames Trump for DWI arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota motorist had a novel excuse for her drunken-driving arrest: She blamed Donald Trump.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Lino Lakes said the 33-year-old woman rammed into two vehicles stopped at a traffic light Wednesday afternoon.

The Star Tribune reported that the woman told officers she was upset over the election and they should let her go home. Police Capt. Wayne Wegener said the woman was referencing Trump's victory the night before.

Her blood alcohol measured 0.33 percent a few hours after the crash, well over Minnesota's legal driving limit of 0.08. The drivers in the other vehicles weren't hurt.