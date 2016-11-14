FBI: Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67% in 2015

ATLANTA — The FBI says the number of hate crimes reported to police increased by about 6.7 percent last year, led largely by a 67 percent surge in crimes against Muslims.

The reporting period covers calendar year 2015, and includes the terror attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, Calif. Civil-rights groups had raised concerns about an anti-Muslim backlash in the U.S. even before the attacks.

According to the data released Monday, there were 257 incidents of anti-Muslim bias in 2015, compared with 184 incidents in 2014. The number is second only to the surge in hate crimes after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

A portion of the increase could be due to an increase in reporting by victims as well as better reporting and tracking by law enforcement agencies.