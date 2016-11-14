French mark year since Paris attacks

PARIS -- France marked the anniversary of Islamic extremists' coordinated attacks on Paris with a somber silence on Sunday that was broken only by voices reciting the names of the 130 slain.

President Francois Hollande unveiled a plaque outside the Stade de France "in memory of Manuel Dias," the first person to die in the attacks.A French flag had covered the memorial on a wall at one of the entrances to the French national stadium, where Dias was killed on Nov. 13, 2015, by a suicide bomber.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo joined the president at six other sites where crowds ate, drank or reveled in music.

At midday, hundreds of balloons were released to honor the memories of the victims; at dusk, paper lanterns were released into the Canal Saint-Martin, bearing blue, white and red lights representing the French tricolor. Onlookers, including many families with children, lined the canal and surrounding bridges, watching silently as the lanterns drifted.

A year ago, three teams of extremists from neighboring Belgium targeted six bars and eateries, turning scenes of Friday night fun into bloodbaths. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At the Stade de France, on the northern edge of Paris, Michael Dias said his father , an immigrant from Portugal, was "living proof that integration is possible, necessary" to end the madness of violence carried out by those who felt excluded.

Learning to move forward after extremists killed his father was "a personal challenge, but it concerns us all," Dias said, crediting Manuel Dias, who arrived in France at 18, with life lessons like the need for education.

"It is by knowledge, by intelligence that the children of tomorrow can stop humiliating themselves as cannon fodder in the service of criminal, mafia-style interests ... as is the case today. [They are] incapable of reflection, thinking about the world and expressing the unease and social exclusion they feel."

The Bataclan concert hall -- which reopened Saturday night with a concert by British pop star Sting -- was the site of the bloodiest and longest attack. There, 90 people were killed by three attackers who also took a group of people hostage. The youngest and oldest victims of the Paris attacks were a 17-year-old and a 68-year-old -- both killed at the Bataclan.

Families of victims, security and rescue forces, and people still trying to heal were among those present at the ceremonies. Jesse Hughes of the Eagles of Death Metal, the California band that was performing at the Bataclan the night of the attacks, paid respects at the concert hall ceremony, placing his hand on his heart as he departed.

Nine people remain hospitalized from the attacks, and others are paralyzed. The government has said more than 600 people are still receiving psychological treatment after the attacks.

"After this November 13th we lost part of our insouciance. The state of emergency has also contributed to set in a climate of fear," said Daniel Psenny, a Le Monde journalist who is still recovering from a gunshot in the arm, which he suffered while trying to rescue a Bataclan victim.

But while some are moving out of his neighborhood, he said, he refuses to cede to fear and remains proud of the area's diversity -- a reflection of an increasingly heterogenous France.

"We must live," he said. "We are the ones who enshrine the spirit of this district, the way we live, the way we work, the way we get together. We perpetuate that. If we abandon [this area], that means terrorism has won."

A sign scrawled and posted near the Bataclan -- "Love for all, hate for no one" -- captured the sense of defiance shared by many but not all. Some residents of the lively neighborhood where most of the attacks occurred are still trying to heal.

"We always have this fear that weighs heavily in our hearts. We always try to be careful. And every time we pass by here, we think of them," Sabrina Nedjadi said.

Soubida Arhoui said fear is now part of her life.

"I am afraid for my children, when they take the Metro. When my son goes to work, I am afraid. When I get into a Metro, I am afraid."

"This anniversary is a further reminder of the volatile terrorist threat faced in Europe today," said a statement by Europol, the European police agency.

The coordinated attacks, in which more than 400 rounds of ammunition were fired within 10 minutes at several locations, followed the January 2015 attacks that killed 17 people around Paris, including at the satiric newspaper Charlie Hebdo and at a Kosher grocery store.

Since the Charlie Hebdo attacks, "even if there is still worry in the minds of all French people, fear, there is a bit more love ... to the reverse of what you might think, it gives us a desire to be together," said Gregory Reibenberg, whose wife, Djamila, died in his arms in his cafe, La Belle Equipe. Eighteen other friends, colleagues and patrons died in the cafe.

"It unifies us more than the other way around," he said. "Even if it affects us all deeply, forever."

France declared a state of emergency after the November 2015 attacks. It is still in effect, and Prime Minister Manuel Valls told the BBC that it would likely be extended. Still, that failed to prevent the killing of a police couple in their home in June, the July 14 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that killed 86 revelers, and the slaying of a priest at the altar of his Normandy church in July.

Valls said over the weekend that "yes, terrorism will strike us again." But he contended that "we have all the resources to resist and all the strength to win."

The International Federation for Human Rights warned in a recent report: "France is now in a situation where an 'exceptional' regime is becoming permanent, in the name of combating terrorism. But there is little evidence that this approach is working and it comes at a cost to fundamental rights."

Information for this article was contributed by Angela Charlton, Philippe Sotto, Jeffrey Schaeffer and Thomas Adamson of The Associated Press.

