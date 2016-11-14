• Pope Francis reserved VIP seats for homeless people attending a special Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, where he lamented attitudes that cut off or ignore many of the world's poor.

• Queen Elizabeth II laid the first wreath of red poppies at the foot of central London's Cenotaph war memorial in a solemn service to honor Britain's war dead as Britons across the nation paused for a moment of silent reflection to mark Remembrance Sunday.

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 83-year-old U.S. Supreme Court justice, made her opera debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., playing the role of the imperious Duchess of Krakenthorp, a nonsinging character in an 1840 comedy by Gaetano Donizetti.

• Jeff O'Brien, police chief in Traverse City, Mich., said an off-duty officer was suspended with pay after he was seen driving a pickup bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump's election as president.

• Diane Brown, the University of Michigan's safety department spokesman, said the university is treating as a hate crime a student's report that she was approached by a stranger who threatened to set her on fire with a lighter if she didn't remove her hijab.

• Ben Hooper, a 38-year-old former British police officer, kicked off a swim across the Atlantic Ocean from Senegal to Brazil, after more than three years of preparation, with plans to set foot on land again in March.

• Sgt. Mark Francis' Washington State Patrol is urging people to be careful when helping stranded motorists after two separate accidents on Snohomish County highways left one good Samaritan dead and two others hospitalized.

• Timmy Hall, after 24 years with the Baltimore police, has turned to standup comedy to try to close the rift between police and communities of color, putting a humorous spin on his experiences, quipping at one show, for example, "I know y'all hate the police; we hate y'all, too," before explaining that he's "just there for the benefits and credit union."

• Steven Chu, a former U.S. secretary of energy who, along with two other scientists, won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1997 for the development of methods to cool and trap atoms with laser light, will be presented with an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

