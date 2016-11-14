Home /
James calls the Hogs
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
Defensive lineman Troy James has committed to Arkansas.
James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana.
Receivers coach Michael Smith is his lead recruiter
