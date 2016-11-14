Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 10:32 a.m.
The Recruiting Guy

James calls the Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.

Troy James

Defensive lineman Troy James has committed to Arkansas.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana.

Receivers coach Michael Smith is his lead recruiter

