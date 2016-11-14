Little Rock man says girlfriend threatened him with knife, gun, stole phone

A Little Rock man says his girlfriend threatened him with a knife and a gun, then took his cellphone Sunday evening, according to police.

The 40-year-old Little Rock resident told police he was in his home in the 6000 block of Colonel Glenn Road with his girlfriend, 43-year-old Clouide Black, around 6 p.m.

The couple got into an argument, and Black "waved a knife and pointed a silver handgun" at him, he told police. She verbally threatened him and then took his Android cellphone before leaving the residence, according to a police report.

Officers wrote in the report that they went to the Value Place hotel at 21 Remington Drive where Black was supposedly staying but could not find her.

Black has not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.