Monday, November 14, 2016, 10:29 p.m.
Little Rock police investigating man's death as homicide

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 7:40 p.m.

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Vega Drive on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.

Scene of homicide investigation

Little Rock officers are investigating a homicide, police said Monday night.

A middle-aged man was found dead at a home in the 7400 block of Vega Drive, according to officials. Police said a tip from the Saline County sheriff's office led them to the home.

Investigators were at the scene starting about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers on scene said a person of interest is in custody. No further information was available Monday evening.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

