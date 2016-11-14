Little Rock police investigating man's death as homicide

Little Rock officers are investigating a homicide, police said Monday night.

A middle-aged man was found dead at a home in the 7400 block of Vega Drive, according to officials. Police said a tip from the Saline County sheriff's office led them to the home.

Investigators were at the scene starting about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers on scene said a person of interest is in custody. No further information was available Monday evening.

