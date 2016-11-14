Home /
Little Rock police investigating man's death as homicide
This article was published today at 7:40 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Scene of homicide investigation
Little Rock officers are investigating a homicide, police said Monday night.
A middle-aged man was found dead at a home in the 7400 block of Vega Drive, according to officials. Police said a tip from the Saline County sheriff's office led them to the home.
Investigators were at the scene starting about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers on scene said a person of interest is in custody. No further information was available Monday evening.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
