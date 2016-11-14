Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Man shot multiple times while walking along Little Rock road, police say

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

2600 block of John Barrow Road

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Officers responded to a report of a man lying on a Little Rock sidewalk in a pool of blood Saturday night, police said.

According to a police report, Little Rock officers were sent to 2601 John Barrow Road a little after 10:50 p.m. On arrival, they found a 42-year-old Little Rock man with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man told police he was walking on the east side of John Barrow Road when an unknown man pulled up next to him in an unfamiliar car. The man asked the victim where he was from, and the victim responded, saying he was from “John Barrow,” police said. The man in the car then opened fire.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to treat the victim, and doctors told police that his injuries “did not appear to be life-threatening at this time,” the report said.

A man living on John Barrow Road told police that the cameras on his house might’ve recorded the shooting.

The shooter was described as a black man with dreadlocks, police said. There wasn’t a description available for the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Man shot multiple times while walking along Little Rock road, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... November 14, 2016 at 11:43 a.m.

Right across the street from Parkview HS. If the perp gets caught, it woll be interesting to see if he gets convicted with a gun possession-play near a school multiplyer.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online