Man shot multiple times while walking along Little Rock road, police say

Officers responded to a report of a man lying on a Little Rock sidewalk in a pool of blood Saturday night, police said.

According to a police report, Little Rock officers were sent to 2601 John Barrow Road a little after 10:50 p.m. On arrival, they found a 42-year-old Little Rock man with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man told police he was walking on the east side of John Barrow Road when an unknown man pulled up next to him in an unfamiliar car. The man asked the victim where he was from, and the victim responded, saying he was from “John Barrow,” police said. The man in the car then opened fire.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to treat the victim, and doctors told police that his injuries “did not appear to be life-threatening at this time,” the report said.

A man living on John Barrow Road told police that the cameras on his house might’ve recorded the shooting.

The shooter was described as a black man with dreadlocks, police said. There wasn’t a description available for the car.