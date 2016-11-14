More than $53,000 paid to cover caseload of Arkansas judge who left bench after son died in hot car

HOT SPRINGS — More than $53,000 has been paid to retired judges to hear cases assigned to a Garland County circuit judge who left the bench after his son died in a hot car.

Judge Wade Naramore stopped hearing cases after his 18-month-old son died in July 2015. He was suspended in February by the state Supreme Court after being charged with negligent homicide in his son's death.

Naramore was found not guilty, but remains suspended and under investigation by Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, which is determining whether he is fit to serve.

The Sentinel-Record reports that the state auditor's office reports having paid $53,422 to retired judges assigned to Naramore's court. The payments do not include $2,615 retired Circuit Judge John Langston received for presiding over Naramore's criminal trial.