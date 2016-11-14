More doctors boot vaccine refusers

Doctors around the country say they are more willing to take a last-resort step to protect patients from preventable childhood diseases: dismissing families opposed to vaccinations.

Those doctors have been emboldened by an increasing number of families who say they will choose only physicians who require other families to vaccinate. And the American Academy of Pediatrics, which until recently considered it unacceptable to refuse families for not vaccinating, announced this summer that dismissal is now an acceptable option if doctors have exhausted counseling efforts.

Nearly 1 in 8 pediatricians reported in 2013 that they always dismiss families who refuse vaccinations -- twice as many as in 2006, according to a study published this summer in Pediatrics.

"We found there was a lot of resentment at the [academy] for hanging those of us who did choose to dismiss [patients] out on a limb with no institutional support," said Jesse Hackell, a Pomona, N.Y., pediatrician and an author of the study. "We felt that it was time for the [academy] to recognize that there were many members who did choose this route, and that we were good pediatricians and loyal members."

Pediatricians say this more systematic and open acceptance of dismissing vaccine refusers is evident in email discussions and in one-on-one conversations at meetings. In addition to the public-health impact, there is also the personal frustration and burnout among providers who have repeated unsuccessful conversations with vaccine refusers, Hackell said.

The changing landscape of vaccine hesitancy is also evident at professional gatherings. At a recent meeting of infectious-disease specialists in New Orleans, experts said many uninformed families are educable if pediatricians take the time to address their specific concerns. Only a "card-carrying minority of anti-vaccine activists who try and convert you" are unlikely to be persuaded, said C. Mary Healy, a pediatrics infectious-disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine.

Still, only a minority of the several dozen audience members said they would dismiss those families.

"That's one of the hot-button issues right now," she said. "While I can see situations where that is the only option, it really should be kept as a last-ditch option."

The decision is ethically fraught. Doctors must balance their obligation to care for individual children against the potential harm to other patients. They must respect parents' right to make their own medical decisions. And they need to consider the public health consequences of a refusal to treat, which could result in nonvaccinating families clustered in certain practices, raising the risk of disease outbreaks.

Nevertheless, some doctors say more families seem to want pediatricians to take a firm stand. Gary Marshall, a pediatric infectious-disease expert at the University of Louisville, said the university-run pediatric clinics have been getting telephone calls asking if "we fire patients who refuse vaccines," he said. The callers say that if there are unvaccinated children nearby, "they don't want to bring their kids to the clinic."

"It's possible," Marshall said, "that the tide is turning."

