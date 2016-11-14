Company set to move 1st arch of new Broadway Bridge to final position

A construction company will begin the next stage of implementing the new Broadway Bridge on Tuesday, moving the bridge’s first arch to “its final resting place,” a news release said.

At 8 a.m., Massman Construction Co. will start to move what will be the new bridge’s west arch to its permanent position over the Arkansas River, a news release from the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said. The process, which is weather permitting, will take an estimated seven hours — three to move the arch into place and four more to align and lower it.

“Members of the public are welcome to watch but should be aware that this is a long process and will not be as visually stunning as the implosions,” the release said.

[BROADWAY BRIDGE: More videos of explosion and bridge falling + traffic map, cameras, previous coverage, photos here]

Demolishing the old Broadway Bridge took more effort than originally expected. A detonation failed to bring down the bridge’s steel arch Oct. 11, so crews used a pair of tugboats to pull it into the water. On Oct. 15, an explosion of the concrete arches failed to shatter them on the first try, too.

The new bridge is scheduled to reopen March 30, 2017.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.