• Saturday Night Live called on host Dave Chappelle's wit and Kate McKinnon's performance of "Hallelujah" for a thoughtful coda to a divisive presidential campaign. Chappelle, claiming to be rusty after a decade largely spent out of the TV spotlight, proved ready and eager to offer his take on Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, including the protests that followed. "I haven't seen white people this mad since the O.J. [Simpson] verdict," the comedian said drolly. Chappelle also got serious, talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and other issues beyond the election. "I don't even think it's the most important thing we're dealing with," Chappelle said, noting "all these shootings in the last year, worst mass shootings in the history of the United States." Chappelle talked about a recent BET-sponsored White House party attended mostly by black guests, recalling how rare it was in past centuries for blacks to be allowed to visit the White House. He said he relished seeing "how happy everybody was, these people that had been historically disenfranchised." He continued, "So, in that spirit, I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance," he said. "And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too." After a string of openings featuring cast member McKinnon as Clinton sparring with Alec Baldwin's Trump, McKinnon owned the stage solo. Costumed as the Democratic candidate and seated at a piano, McKinnon performed "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, who died last week.

• Coming across Bruce Springsteen on a broken-down motorcycle on the side of the road could probably be a lyric from one of his songs, but it really happened for a group of guys from New Jersey. A group from the Freehold American Legion was riding after a Veterans Day event Friday when Dan Barkalow says he saw a stranded motorcyclist up ahead near Allaire State Park in Wall Township. "Bikers gotta stick together," Barkalow said. "I stopped to see if he needed help, and it was Bruce." Barkalow said they tried to help get his bike running, but when they couldn't, Springsteen hopped on the back of Ryan Bailey's bike and they headed to a bar. "We sat there and shot the breeze for a half hour, 45 minutes till his ride showed up," Barkalow said. "Nice guy, real down to earth."

A Section on 11/14/2016