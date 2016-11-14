Home /
Nephew in 'Making a Murderer' ordered released
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. — A man whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series Making a Murderer has been ordered released from prison while prosecutors appeal.
U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin on Monday ordered the release of Brendan Dassey. Duffin ruled in August that investigators tricked Dassey into confessing he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape, kill and mutilate photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The state has appealed that ruling.
Dassey's supervised release was not immediate and is contingent upon him meeting multiple conditions. He has until noon Tuesday to provide the federal probation and parole office with the address of where he planned to live.
Dassey was 16 when Halbach died. He's now 27.
