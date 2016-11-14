Police: 2 armed men rob Little Rock AT&T store

Two armed men dressed in all black entered a Little Rock AT&T store and demanded money Monday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Officer Richard Hilgeman said officers were called to the store at 2000 S. University Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery in progress.

The two men, dressed in black hoodies and ski masks, entered the store, each armed with black semi-automatic guns, and ordered everyone inside to the back, demanding all the money, Hilgeman said.

It's not yet clear what was taken. The two men, who were black, then exited the store and got into a black SUV driven by a third black man, who was also wearing all black clothing, Hilgeman said.

No one was injured in the robbery, and police are looking for the three men.

Hilgeman said the robbery was unrelated to a shooting that occurred an hour before at a gas station on Markham Street but noted that it was rare for police to respond to back-to-back "major" crimes during the daylight hours.