Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 4:31 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: 2 armed men rob Little Rock AT&T store

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 2:42 p.m.

two-men-robbed-a-little-rock-att-store-at-at-2000-s-university-ave-on-monday-nov-14-2016-police-say

PHOTO BY AUSTIN CANNON

Two men robbed a Little Rock AT&T store at at 2000 S. University Ave. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, police say.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two armed men dressed in all black entered a Little Rock AT&T store and demanded money Monday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Officer Richard Hilgeman said officers were called to the store at 2000 S. University Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery in progress.

The two men, dressed in black hoodies and ski masks, entered the store, each armed with black semi-automatic guns, and ordered everyone inside to the back, demanding all the money, Hilgeman said.

It's not yet clear what was taken. The two men, who were black, then exited the store and got into a black SUV driven by a third black man, who was also wearing all black clothing, Hilgeman said.

No one was injured in the robbery, and police are looking for the three men.

Hilgeman said the robbery was unrelated to a shooting that occurred an hour before at a gas station on Markham Street but noted that it was rare for police to respond to back-to-back "major" crimes during the daylight hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: 2 armed men rob Little Rock AT&T store

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

hogfan2012 says... November 14, 2016 at 4:18 p.m.

Looks like Little Rock is trying to take the place of "Crime Bluff"

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online