Police responding to gas station shooting in west Little Rock

Update, 1:20 p.m.

A victim was shot in the leg around 12:30 p.m. in west Little Rock after a "verbal altercation" at the Exxon gas station, located at 10724 W. Markham St., said a public information officer at the scene.

That person is expected to live, and the shooter fled in an unknown direction in an unknown car, authorities said.

Earlier

Little Rock police are responding to a shooting at an Exxon gas station near the intersection of West Markham Street and South Shackleford Road, the department said Monday afternoon.

A public information officer is responding to the scene, according to a tweet sent out by the department at 12:40 p.m. Monday. No other information is available at this time, officer Richard Hilgeman said.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. This story will be updated as it develops.