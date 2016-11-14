RAZORBACKS REPORT: Foes take land route vs. Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU's five rushing touchdowns in the No. 24 Tigers' 38-10 victory over Arkansas was one for the record books.

In a bad way for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has allowed a school-record 29 rushing touchdowns this season, breaking the previous record of 25 rushing scores allowed last year.

The Hogs had allowed 20 or more rushing touchdowns twice before 2008 -- 23 in 1972 and 22 in 1980. Since 2008, Arkansas has given up 20 or more rushing scores in a season seven times, including 21 in four consecutive years from 2010-2013.

Arkansas' run defense struggled to contain LSU's downhill attack and also lost contain on the edge on several plays as LSU piled up 390 yards.

"Well, LSU had something to do with it," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. "In the first half, especially in the first quarter, they were running into the boundary and overloading us in there. We definitely have to look if there's something that we were vulnerable or weak at."

LSU sophomore Derrius Guice ran for 252 yards, the second-highest total ever by an LSU back, averaged 12 yards per carry and scored twice. Junior Leonard Fournette, in what was likely his final game against the Razorbacks, finished with 98 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Fournette had 9 rushing yards at Arkansas in 2014 and 91 yards against the Hogs in 2015.

Reed's return

Senior receiver Dominique Reed showed on Saturday he still has a commodity -- speed -- that can translate to the next level.

LSU chose to play man defense on the edge against Reed and paid for it on one snap in the second quarter. Reed got a release past Tre'Davious White on the left edge and had a couple of steps on the respected cornerback for Austin Allen to drop in a pass that led to a 44-yard touchdown. Reed brought the ball in and tightroped a couple of steps for the score.

Reed had two catches for 58 yards against the Tigers, his second-best game of the season. Reed had three catches for 65 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, in Arkansas' 34-30 victory over No. 12 Ole Miss.

Guice advice

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said his advance analytics showed that sophomore Derrius Guice, who was averaging 7.9 yards per carry before Saturday, was one of the nation's most efficient tailbacks. Guice just gets overshadowed a bit by his junior teammate Leonard Fournette, who ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2015.

"We knew coming into the game Guice was just as good of a back as Fournette was," Arkansas linebacker Dwayne Eugene said. "When Fournette went down, Guice was the guy that stepped up. He runs hard."

Guice's 252 rushing yards against Arkansas is the second-highest recorded by an LSU running back. Fournette set the record a few weeks ago when he rushed for 284 yards in a 38-21 victory against Ole Miss this season.

10 TDs

LSU has given up an FBS-low 10 touchdowns in nine games after holding Arkansas to one touchdown on Saturday.

The Razorbacks' touchdown came on Dominique Reed's 44-yard catch and run of an Austin Allen pass in the second quarter. Arkansas threatened to score two more touchdowns.

Allen was intercepted by Dwayne Thomas on a throw from the 18 in the fourth quarter. Then, after Jeremy Sprinkle was originally ruled to have crossed the plane on a pass later in the fourth quarter, the replay booth overturned the call. On Arkansas' next snap from inside the 1, Devwah Whaley appeared to lose the handle on a handoff and fumbled into the end zone, where Kendell Beckwith recovered for a touchback.

Time lost

Arkansas fell out of the FBS lead in average time of possession after LSU held the ball 10:22 longer than Arkansas -- 35:11 to 24:49.

Arkansas had won the time-of-possession statistic in eight of nine previous games, including a season-best 40:38 to 19:22 in a 34-30 victory over Ole Miss. The only time the Razorbacks trailed in time of possession in their first nine games came in a 52-10 victory over Alcorn State, when the Braves held it for 31:55.

Arkansas is fourth in the FBS with an average possession time of 34:39, behind Wisconsin (35:06), New Mexico (34:58) and Ohio State (34:44).

One for 'O'

The LSU players know the importance of how a strong finish could factor in to whether interim Coach Ed Orgeron, affectionately known as Coach O, keeps the head coaching post after the season.

Asked how much of Saturday's performance was for Orgeron, running back Derrius Guice said "All of it so he can win the job. A lot of people are doing it for the seniors and for the juniors that will be leaving this year. It is a one-team, one-heartbeat thing, so we all have to play for each other and then the coaches."

Extra points

• Saturday's announced attendance of 75,156 was the sixth-largest at Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the second-largest this season.

• LSU now leads the series 38-22-2. The series is tied 2-2 in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas finished a run of five consecutive games against ranked opponents with a 2-3 record. The Razorbacks alternated losses and wins against No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 21 Auburn, No. 11 Florida and No. 24 LSU in that stretch. It was the first time a team played five consecutive ranked FBS opponents since Tennessee did it in 2013.

• LSU is bowl eligible for a school-record 17th consecutive season.

• The Tigers have held opponents scoreless for 12 of 20 quarters in five games under Orgeron.

Players of the week

OFFENSE

RB Rawleigh Williams

Williams, a sophomore from Dallas, rushed for 49 yards on 13 carries and turned a screen pass into a 54-yard gain. Williams accumulated 103 all-purpose yards and pushed his season rushing total to 1,004 yards for his first 1,000-yard season.

DEFENSE

LB Dwayne Eugene

Eugene, a redshirt junior making his fifth start in place of injured Dre Greenlaw, posted a 10 tackles against his home-state team. Eugene, who attended Archbishop Rummel High in suburban New Orleans also posted a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble forced by Randy Ramsey.

