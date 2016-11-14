U.S. Embassy shut amid Afghan strife

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has closed after deadly insurgent attacks on a German Consulate and an American military base.

In a statement late Saturday, the embassy said it would be "closed for routine services" Sunday "as a temporary precautionary measure."

The unusual decision comes after four Americans -- two soldiers and two contractors -- were killed in a suicide attack Saturday on the Bagram Airfield near the capital, Kabul.

Two days earlier, insurgents attacked the German Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing six people and wounding more than 100.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul regularly warns Americans against travel to Afghanistan, where a Taliban-led insurgency is in its 16th year. The insurgency has become more virulent since most international combat troops withdrew in 2014.

S. Koreans want to grill president

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean prosecutors want to question President Park Geun-hye this week over suspicion that she let a longtime confidante manipulate power from behind the scenes, an official said Sunday.

It would be the first time that a sitting South Korean president has been questioned by prosecutors. A prosecution official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was underway, said prosecutors conveyed their position to Park's office and were awaiting a response.

Under South Korean law, a sitting president has immunity from prosecution except in cases of treason, but many scholars say a president can still face investigation.

The president's confidante, Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a late cult leader who emerged as Park's mentor in the 1970s, is also suspected of exploiting her presidential ties to bully companies into donating tens of millions of dollars to foundations she controlled.

Choi was formally arrested on Nov. 3 on charges of fraud and abuse of power. Prosecutors have until Sunday to formally charge her.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded Seoul's streets to demand Park's resignation in what may have been South Korea's largest protest since it shook off dictatorship three decades ago.

EU leaders gather to assess Trump

BRUSSELS -- European Union foreign ministers gathered Sunday to discuss the impact of Donald Trump's election on trans-Atlantic ties and whether it will complicate relations with Russia.

At informal dinner talks in Brussels, well away from the media, the ministers planned to debate how many of Trump's campaign announcements -- such as isolationist positions on security, his rejection of international trade pacts and refusal to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin -- might translate into real policy.

Before the talks, NATO's secretary-general appealed for trans-Atlantic unity and warned that "going it alone" wasn't an option for either Europe or the United States.

Writing in Britain's Observer newspaper, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Europe and the United States must work together.

"We face the greatest challenges to our security in a generation. This is no time to question the value of the partnership between Europe and the United States," Stoltenberg wrote.

But Britain distanced itself from the European meeting. Officials said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- who has told his EU counterparts to snap out of the "general doom and gloom" and "collective whinge-o-rama" after the U.S. election result -- would skip Sunday's talks.

Egypt detains 200 in Islamist protests

CAIRO -- Egyptian officials say some 200 supporters of the banned Muslim Brotherhood have been detained in connection with calls by the Islamist group for street protests against price rises.

The officials say 229 people were detained Friday, but an unspecified number of minors and bystanders were later released. Those arrested came from seven provinces, with 78 from the capital, Cairo, 104 from the northern Beheira province and 21 from Minya, south of Cairo.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Only several hundred Brotherhood supporters responded to the calls, staging flash protests in poor areas of Cairo and other cities on Friday.

The Brotherhood's Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected president, was ousted by the military in 2013.

A Section on 11/14/2016