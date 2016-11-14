Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 14, 2016, 4:32 p.m.
VIDEO: Bret Bielema recaps LSU, previews MSU

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-talks-to-players-during-a-game-against-florida-on-saturday-nov-5-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks to players during a game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fayetteville.


Bret Bielema reviews the LSU loss and previews the game at Mississippi State.

