Vouching for Trump, Obama says U.S. will maintain alliances

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama on Monday sought to reassure the nation and world that Donald Trump would maintain America's alliances and its status as the "indispensable nation." He credited the president-elect for tapping into American voters' anxiety and enthusiasm.

"Do I have concerns?" Obama added. "Absolutely."

Speaking at a White House news conference before a three-nation trip, Obama refused to criticize Trump, who only a week ago Obama said was "woefully unprepared for the job" and couldn't "handle the nuclear codes."

"There is enormous continuity ... that makes us that indispensable nation when it comes to maintaining order around the world," Obama said. Relationships and policies go beyond presidents, he said, adding that military officials, diplomats and intelligence officers would cooperate with their foreign counterparts as before.

In his White House meeting with Trump last week, Obama said the Republican "''expressed a great interest in maintaining our core strategic relationships," including "strong and robust NATO" partnerships.

Asked about one of Trump's most contentious moves since his triumph, appointing Steve Bannon as chief strategist and senior adviser, Obama said it was up to the president-elect to appoint a team that will serve him well.

"It takes a while for people to reconcile themselves with that new reality," Obama said of the choice of Bannon, a man celebrated by the white nationalist movement. Of Trump, Obama said "it's important for us to let him make his decisions." But adding a hint of worry, Obama said he counseled Trump during their White House meeting: "It's really important to send some signals of unity."

Whereas Obama hailed Trump's "impressive" ability to speak to voters, he also delivered a subtle critique of Clinton's campaign.

He said Democrats must broaden their focus beyond just swing states after an election that left the Senate and House in Republican hands, as well as most of the nation's governor's mansions. He rejected the idea that demographic advantages would lead to all-but-assured victories for the party, saying it must rebuild at the local, state and national levels.

"We're going to have to compete everywhere," he said, reflecting on his own 2008 win in Iowa, a state that went for Trump this time. "We're going to have to show up everywhere."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.