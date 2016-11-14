DEAR ABBY: Woman, kids aren’t thankful to leave home for the holiday

Dear Abby: My fiance, “Allen,” and I have dated for almost three years and have been living together for three months. When we met, he had been divorced for more than two years. Allen has a 13-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter. His kids learned about me after we had dated a year. His daughter, “Jen,” attends college out of state. When she visits home, she stays only with her mom.

Last summer, Allen and I decided to buy a house together when Jen stepped in and said if we lived together before she returned to school, she wouldn’t have anything to do with him. He told me I couldn’t live with him until August.

I was devastated, but I didn’t have a choice. Now we have a house together, Jen said she wants to spend time on Thanksgiving here at the house without me or my kids.

This will be my first holiday with my fiance, and I was really looking forward to it. We were having friends and family over. But now, because of her request, he wants me to leave for a few hours in the morning.

I’m torn. I feel like her behavior is extremely rude and he shouldn’t give in to her, but she said she’ll only see him under these conditions. Do I leave my house for a few hours on Thanksgiving, or tell her she’s welcome but the kids and I are staying in our own home? — Disrespected Out West

Dear Disrespected: It’s time for you and Allen to have a discussion. Jen’s demand is unreasonable.

You and your children should not have to vacate your home in order for her to visit with her father. Jen is an adult, and if she prefers to avoid the reality of your existence, it’s her choice. Her father could visit with her elsewhere the day before or after Thanksgiving.

Dear Abby: I’m 17, and my friend who lives out of state, “Jane,” has just told me she has dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder). I don’t know how to behave around her now because large parts of our history have correlated to her various identities. Some have come onto me, but others seemed to hate me.

Do you know where I can find help for dealing with a person afflicted by this? She doesn’t want to tell her psychiatrist, and so far, only I and another friend know about this. — Worried How to Behave

Dear Worried: If your friend’s psychiatrist doesn’t know that she has dissociative identity disorder, I would hesitate to accept her self-diagnosis. The kindest thing you can do for her would be to urge her to disclose symptoms she’s been experiencing to her doctor.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com