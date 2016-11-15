S. Korea to appoint scandal prosecutor

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Park Geun-hye will meet with South Korea's main opposition leader today after legislative leaders agreed to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate an influence-peddling scandal threatening her grip on power.

The deal Monday between Park's Saenuri Party and opposition groups paves the way for an independent probe against the president, who is the first South Korean leader to be investigated while in office. Park agreed to meet with Democratic Party of Korea leader Choo Mi-ae after hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered over the weekend to demand her resignation.

With about 16 months left in her single five-year term, Park has showed no signs of preparing to step down and lose her presidential immunity. Public anger is fanning calls for impeachment, even though the opposition lacks the two-thirds majority needed to remove her.

Choo's party criticized Park on Monday, saying she was defying public will for her to resign. The party also urged prosecutors to press Park over her relationship with friend Choi Soon-sil, who received access to government documents.

Scientists warn of record heat for 2016

GENEVA -- This year "very likely" will be the hottest on record, with global temperatures breaking the previous record set in 2015, scientists with the World Meteorological Organization announced Monday.

The announcement is no surprise to climate scientists -- experts at NASA had already projected that 2016 would be a third year of record heat -- and the record will not be definitive until early next year.

Preliminary data show that 2016's global temperatures are approximately 2.16 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels. The climate deal reached by 195 nations near Paris last December commits them to holding the increase in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, the point at which scientists say the world would be locked into irreversible and potentially devastating environmental changes.

The meteorological organization found that global temperatures from January to September were about 1.58 degrees Fahrenheit above the average for the years from 1961 to 1990, a period the organization uses as a baseline. Temperatures spiked early this year because of the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, which exacerbated coral reef bleaching, which is caused by water that is too warm, and a rise in sea levels.

Iran sponsors terror, Arab nations say

UNITED NATIONS -- Eleven Middle East and North African countries accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and constantly interfering in the internal affairs of Arab nations, sparking tension and instability in the region.

In a letter to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Monday, the 11 countries cited Iran's support for Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Shiite Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which has sent fighters to support the Syrian government.

They also accused Iran of supporting "terrorist groups and cells" in Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and elsewhere.

The Arab nations reiterated a statement by Bahrain's foreign minister in September that the only way forward is for Iran "to comprehensively change its foreign policies and end hostilities."

The letter, organized by the United Arab Emirates, was signed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Yemen.

The 11 countries condemned Iran for its actions in the region, particularly in Yemen, where they said Iran is supporting the Houthis financially and militarily by training their fighters and illegally sending them weapons and ammunition.

Pakistan arrests 10 for flogging video

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani police on Monday arrested 10 people accused of belonging to a criminal gang, flogging a transgender woman and posting a video of the abuse on social media, officials said.

The arrests were made in the eastern city of Sialkot after a video of the flogging was shared thousands of times on social media, police official Iqbal Sindhu said.

The video shows the gang leader pinning the woman face down on a bed with his foot and beating her with what appears to be a leather belt. At one point, while another gang member continues the flogging, the leader places his foot on the victim's neck and twists her arms.

Police Chief Abid Khan said five of those arrested have been charged with torture and extortion, while the other five are under investigation.

The man who officials say was the gang leader identified himself as Jajja. He told Pakistan's Dunya News that he was friends with the victim.

"I was punishing him because he didn't refrain from his bad habits, which I pointed out to him several times," he said in an interview conducted while he was in police custody.

